Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aptean Proof of Delivery Wins UK Technical Communication Merit Award

Aptean Proof of Delivery Wins UK Technical Communication Merit Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Online Help Platform Recognized for Superior Navigation and Catered Content

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today that their Proof of Delivery online help platform has been named a Merit Award winner in the UK Technical Communication (UKTC) Awards, hosted by the Institute of Scientific and Technical Communicators (ISTC).

The ISTC is the largest UK body representing information development professionals. It promotes better scientific and technical communication by encouraging professional development, sharing best practices and standards, providing research resources and networking opportunities for its members and industry affiliates, and promoting technical communication as a profession. The UKTC Awards are part of the ISTC’s Professional Development & Recognition program and recognize the value of clear, concise and effective information products, both in digital and printed form.

The ISTC UKTC Awards are granted based on a range of attributes, including background, navigation, content, design, graphics, text, typography and production. The Aptean Proof of Delivery online help platform was recognized by ISTC judges as detailed, well-executed and easy to use with clear navigation, an attractive interface, ample definitions of terms within the text and catered to each of the three anticipated user types: administrators, planners and drivers.

“Aptean is honored to have been recognized in the 2021 UKTC Awards as a Merit Award winner. Our team of in-house experts works diligently to provide top-notch, industry-specific resources and products to customers,” said Duane George, Aptean Chief Product Officer. “This award reinforces that Aptean Proof of Delivery software and the online help platform provided to customers is enhancing our service and improving operational efficiency across various mobile workforce industries.”

A full list of this year’s award recipients can be found here.

Aptean Proof of Delivery software provides the ability to create tailored workflows and electronic forms—like vehicle checklists and risk assessments—to suit unique operations. To learn more about Aptean Proof of Delivery, click here.

About Aptean
Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
Nicole O’Rourke
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected] 
(770) 715-0362

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.