Aptean Strengthens Commercial Leadership, Adding Nicole O’Rourke, CMO, to its Executive Leadership Team

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, today announced the appointment of Nicole Timan O’Rourke as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. O’Rourke brings nearly 25 years of success in building strategic marketing organizations and will be responsible for leading Aptean’s global marketing and communications efforts.

“Aptean is well positioned to accelerate its organic growth. While we are investing in new product innovations and cloud offerings, we’re also building strong prospect and customer awareness of Aptean and its solutions,” said Aptean Chief Executive Officer TVN Reddy. “Nicole brings a successful track record and deep functional expertise in marketing, communications and strategic planning, which are all essential as we continue Aptean’s strong growth trajectory.”

O’Rourke most recently held the position of Senior Vice President and CMO for Manhattan Associates. Previously she served as CMO at Covance Inc., and in senior strategic marketing roles at Aetna and Johnson & Johnson. O’Rourke holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Cornell University. Past honors include recognition as one of B2B Magazine’s top 50 business-to-business marketers and being named Communicator of the Year by the Wall Street Journal and the Business Marketing Association of New York. She has also served on local boards of directors for charities including Big Brothers Big Sisters and Rebuilding Together.

“Aptean’s unique ability to provide leading software solutions specifically designed for key industries sets it apart. I’m excited to have the opportunity to help invest in its global marketing team, programs and initiatives,” O’Rourke said. “I look forward to helping the company rapidly achieve its global growth potential.”

