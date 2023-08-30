Gernaey to Lead Transformation of Global Marketing Strategy at Aptean

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the appointment of Miguel Gernaey as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Gernaey brings decades of expertise in B2B enterprise software marketing to guide strategic growth for the company.

“Miguel’s proven leadership, extensive experience in the technology industry, and innovative approach to demand generation and digital marketing make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “His track record of leading global transformation and driving growth make him the ideal marketing leader for Aptean’s next stage of growth. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to expand our presence in the global market.”

Prior to joining Aptean, Gernaey served as EVP, Digital and Demand Marketing at Sage. There, he spearheaded global digital marketing transformation, significantly boosting digital availability of the brand, which ultimately translated to revenue growth. Gernaey’s past tenure also includes eight years at Dell Technologies, where he served in several marketing roles, including founding and leading the company’s global marketing analytics, insights and strategy function. His early career also encompasses fifteen years in management consulting, focused on enhancing performance outcomes for clients in the technology industry.

Gernaey’s appointment underscores his expertise in leading global teams, his in-depth understanding of the enterprise software market and his extensive knowledge of buyers in Europe, all of which will be vital in driving Aptean’s continued success.

“I’m pleased to join Aptean at such an exciting time in the company’s history,” said Miguel Gernaey, CMO at Aptean. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Aptean as we build the engine to strengthen and extend the company’s global reach together.”

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

