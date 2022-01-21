APTIM Announces 2022 Relocation to New Headquarters at The Water Campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APTIM, a global industry leader in resilience, environmental and sustainability solutions, as well as critical infrastructure, is excited to announce that its Baton Rouge office will relocate to new headquarters at The Water Campus, a 35-acre research and business complex residing along the Mississippi River. The company’s new location will be at 1200 Brickyard Lane, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and it expects to move into the new space in Fall 2022.

APTIM is proudly based in Baton Rouge and operates across the United States, Peru, and Canada. This move closer to downtown Baton Rouge will begin a new chapter in APTIM’s role as a Louisiana-based employer and corporate citizen.

The Water Campus is the country’s first major center dedicated to the study of coastal restoration and sustainability. APTIM will be right at home as a leader in designing and delivering solutions that make Louisiana and the world more resilient. The Water Campus headquarters is a long-term investment in our people and purpose, worthy of the important work we do every day for our clients across the globe.

“We are excited to be moving to a corporate headquarters that offers our people a beautiful and state-of-the-art facility to collaborate and innovate, that strengthens the relationship with our home city and state, and that connects our headquarters to the river and the levee. This location speaks directly to APTIM’s purpose and leadership in resilience and sustainability,” from Mark Fallon, APTIM Chairman and CEO.

“The Water Campus is an idea based on attracting top talent who are confronting some of society’s biggest challenges. A company of APTIM’s caliber certainly fits this mold and is an incredible addition to the growing campus,” from George Bonvillain, Jr., Partner at Elifin Realty.

APTIM is currently hiring for an array of positions in Baton Rouge. For career opportunities, visit aptim.com/careers.

About APTIM

APTIM is a global industry leader headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With more than 6,000 employees worldwide, APTIM specializes in critical infrastructure, technical and data solutions, program management, environmental services, resilience, as well as sustainability and energy solutions. Our dedicated people have the proven experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions to government agencies, commercial, industrial and energy customers. APTIM is committed to accelerating the transition towards a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating an inclusive equitable environment that celebrates the diversity of our people.

CONTACT: Jenny Riley APTIM 8338627846 jenny.riley@aptim.com