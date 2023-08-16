The environmental solutions firm will also publish its third annual Sustainable Sport Index Benchmarking Report, a thought leadership piece on sustainability in sports, in October.

Baton Rouge, LA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APTIM’s experts in energy, waste, and sustainability contributed their key insights to the latest Green Sports Alliance (GSA) Play to Zero® playbook, Building for the Next Generation . The playbook showcases a transformative approach to constructing and renovating sports and entertainment venues with a resolute commitment to sustainability. APTIM, an environmental solutions firm, will also publish its third annual Sustainable Sport Index (SSI) Benchmarking Report, a key resource for the sports industry, in October.

With 50 large sports venues constructed in the U.S. over the last six years, an additional 25 new venues in the pipeline, and $2 billion allocated for renovation projects, Building for the Next Generation seeks to minimize the environmental footprint of building and renovating stadiums, arenas, and ballparks. As a proud contributor to the report, APTIM shared best practices and processes based on experience assessing sports venues across the country.

“A venue’s sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, which begins with its blueprints,” said APTIM Senior Vice President of Environmental & Energy Solutions Greg Coffman. “Designing new sports venues with energy efficiency, electrification, waste reduction, and material diversion in mind is critical to working toward net zero goals.”

APTIM’s SSI Benchmarking Report is an established resource for environmental and social responsibility practices in North American sports venues. It is based on self-reported, anonymous data collected through an annual survey of professional, minor league, and collegiate sports venues. SSI participation and report downloads are at no cost, and respondents receive customized insights, which can be used to prioritize venue projects and build a business case for sustainable change. Learn more about last year’s report and survey participants.

The collaborative spirit of the GSA playbook demonstrates a rising enthusiasm in this space with contributions from APTIM, CES Power, CheckSammy, EcoWorks Studio, Gensler, HOK, McKinstry, Populous, RWDI, and Viridis Initiative. The playbook was advised and edited by the expertise of teams from the Ann Duffy Group, Arc Skoru, BSI, International Living Future Institute, International WELL Building Institute, LEED, and TRUE.

Download the Building for the Next Generation playbook.

Sign up to receive the 2023 SSI Benchmarking Report.

