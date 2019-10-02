Breaking News
APTIM Director of Florida Operations and Jacksonville, FL Resident Graduates from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy

Emmitsburg, MD September 26, 2019—FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute (EMI) graduated Shanti Smith-Copeland, CEM, FPEM who completed all requirements of the National Emergency Management Executive Academy. Dr. Daniel Kaniewski, serving dual roles as Acting Deputy Administrator, and the Deputy Administrator for Resilience, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security is shown congratulating Shanti Smith-Copeland, CEM, FPEM as she graduates. Photo by Shane Gibbon / FEMA

The Woodlands, TX, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APTIM congratulates Project Manager and Director of Florida Operations Shanti Smith-Copeland, CEM, FPEM who graduated from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, MD. The curriculum supports advancement of the emergency management profession at strategic policy and executive leadership levels.  

Ms. Smith-Copeland completed the four resident courses in the Executive Academy to include: E0680 Examining Emergency Management Policy and Doctrine; E0682 Leading Complex Systems; E0684 Interpreting the Contemporary Emergency Management Environment; E0686 Creating the Emergency Management Stakeholder Community; and a collaborative capstone project. The Executive Academy instills emergency management leaders with a deeper understanding of contemporary and emerging emergency management issues, debates, and public policy. It provides insights, theories, tools and resources that enable decision-makers to think and act more strategically and to build capacity to protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate all types of disasters.  

The Executive Academy provides the opportunity to work collaboratively, share smart practices, and participate in exercises with other senior leaders facing similar challenges.  FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy is for senior executives at the pinnacle of their careers. It’s the final phase of FEMA’s Emergency Management Professional Program (EMPP).  

The EMPP curriculum is designed to provide a lifetime of learning for emergency managers and includes three separate, but closely related, training programs including the National Emergency Management Basic Academy, a specialized and technical training program to develop specific skill sets; the National Emergency Management Advanced Academy, a program to develop the next generation of emergency management leaders who are trained in advanced concepts and issues, advanced leadership and management,  critical thinking, and problem solving; and, the National Emergency Management Executive Academy, a program designed to challenge and enhance the talents of emergency management senior executives through critical thinking, visionary strategic planning, negotiation, and conflict resolution applied to complex real-world problems. 

Shanti Smith-Copeland, CEM, FPEM completed her training on September 26, 2019. She is a Project Manager and the Director of Florida Operations for Aptim Environmental and Infrastructure. For more information on FEMA’s training classes through the Basic, Advanced, and Executive Academies, or other emergency management courses, go to: http://training.fema.gov/empp/.  

