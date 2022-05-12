APTIM Helps to Protect 30,000 Coastal Residents with Bayou Chene Floodgate

$80 Million Project is a Collaboration with Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority

BATON ROUGE, La., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APTIM, a global leader in waterways and flood control, has helped to complete an $80 million floodgate that will protect more than 30,000 residents from Atchafalaya River backwater flooding in six coastal Louisiana parishes. The Bayou Chene Floodgate is the largest of its kind in the world. Its completion marks a longstanding collaboration between APTIM and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), one with plans for growth as APTIM moves its headquarters onto Baton Rouge’s Water Campus this fall.

Following APTIM’s successful emergency projects in 2016 and 2019, the St. Mary Levee District (SMLD) retained the company to permit and design the Bayou Chene Floodgate. The floodgate, which includes levees in and surrounding Bayou Chene, can be closed to stop the backwater flooding that travels northeast from the Atchafalaya River during high water events in the Mississippi River and Tributaries system. The project is an investment from CPRA using Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funds and includes subconsultants T. Baker Smith, Miller Engineers and Associates, and Eustis Engineering Services.

“At APTIM, we are empowered to make a difference, not just a living. The Bayou Chene Floodgate is a testament to the technical ingenuity and hard work of the APTIM team. It is also an expression of our commitment to make the communities of our home state more resilient,” said APTIM CEO Mark Fallon.

The CPRA and SMLD hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 29 for state and local leaders to celebrate the floodgate’s completion and its impact on St. Mary, Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Martin, Assumption, and Iberville parishes. CPRA Chairman Chip Kline called the floodgate a “gamechanger” for the region, while Gov. John Bel Edwards applauded the decades-long effort required to finalize the permanent structure. SMLD officials expressed their gratitude and emphasized the impact the floodgate will have on their region’s residents, businesses, and environments.

“This region has relied on temporary measures to prevent backwater flooding since the 1970s,” said Gov. Edwards. “With the completion of this decades-long effort, the people of St. Mary and the five surrounding parishes can rest easier knowing they’re protected by a permanent flood control structure.”

“The three previous emergency closures were successful but costly and risky. Now with the completion of the permanent structure, we can close the Bayou in a timely manner with minimal impacts to the navigation interests, minimal risk to the team members, and with minimal environmental impacts to the region,” said SMLD Executive Director Tim Matte.

APTIM has supported local levee districts and parishes/counties for more than 30 years through planning, design, and construction of levees and flood protection structures. Its team of waterways and flood control specialists offer a comprehensive range of flood control, hurricane protection, coastal engineering, science and technology, and port- and marine-related services. With hundreds of employees worldwide, the team ranks among the largest science and engineering groups dedicated to supporting clients in the coastal, marine, mining, and energy industries.

