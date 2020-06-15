Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / APTIM Hires David Hecht

APTIM Hires David Hecht

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Director Sales – Northeast Region: NY, NJ, CT & MA

David Hecht - APTIM Director Sales Northeast Region

David Hecht – APTIM Director Sales Northeast Region

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — David Hecht has joined APTIM as Director Sales, Northeast Region—NY, NJ, CT, and MA. David has 45+ years of professional experience in the construction industry working on public and private sector projects. He has spent the last 30+ years performing business development and project executive functions for various construction management, general contractor, and professional engineering firms in the Northeast Regions metropolitan region and beyond.

For business development he has a unique blend of technical skills combined with solid management experience and the vision to see new business opportunities. He has pursued both vertical and horizontal projects with great success. This is evidenced by his leading program and construction management teams to win some of the region’s largest projects such as:

  • Amtrak’s $25 Billion Gateway Program
  • NYC Department of Design and Construction’s $750 Million NYPD Police Academy
  • NJ Division of Property Management and Construction (DPMC) / NJ Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) $250 Million Rebuild by Design Hudson and $150 Million Rebuild by Design Meadowland projects
  • NYC Economic Development Corporation’s $150 Million East River Waterfront Esplanade and Piers project

Additionally, David has also developed specialized business lines in estimating and scheduling as well as storm recovery winning assignments with the Port Authority of New York / New Jersey (PANYNJ); New York City Transit; New York Power Authority; New York State Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR); and New York City’s Housing Recovery Office.

APTIM, with David’s leadership, will build on its long time presence in the region and capitalize on its recent successes with clients such as the PANYNJ and GOSR.

Attachment

  • David_Hecht_IMG_0363_lrcc 
CONTACT: Brian Sacco
APTIM
833 862 7846
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.