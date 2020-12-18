APTIM Receives City & State NY’s Responsible 100 Award for 2020

New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are proud of the incredible work the APTIM team in New York has accomplished in 2020 and thank City & State for honoring APTIM CEO Mark Fallon with this year’s Responsible 100 award. This award honors New York’s 100 most outstanding corporate citizens.

In an extraordinary year, how we define both resiliency and strength has changed. Resiliency is not just structural, but also personal. In our decades of leading disaster recovery, mitigation, transportation, resiliency and sustainability work, we prioritize social infrastructure, with an empowered workforce, first.

APTIM has been proudly supporting the communities in New York with projects including NYCHA’s Hurricane Sandy Resiliency and Recovery Program, New York City’s Department of Design and Construction Water Management, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Design Management for the JFK International Airport Redevelopment Program.

Mark Fallon became CEO in April of 2020, during one of the worst public health crises in our country’s history. Under his leadership, disaster response dedicated staff worked with the US Army Corp of Engineers and FEMA rapidly deploying on the ground expertise and logistical support to aid in our country’s pandemic response and recovery.

