Ion Beam Facility: Then Located within the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Ion Beam Facility was built in 1951 on Test Area 3, a firing site during World War II’s Manhattan Project.

Ion Beam Facility: Now APTIM will begin to deactivate, decommission, and remove the Ion Beam Facility in October.

Baton Rouge, La., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has selected APTIM to deactivate, decommission, and remove (DD&R) the Ion Beam Facility (IBF), a former nuclear testing site within the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). This task order is critical for the DOE as it involves the removal of hazardous materials to protect the community of Los Alamos, N.M. APTIM, a national DD&R contract holder, will start the project in October.

APTIM’s scope of work includes facility characterization, deactivation, and demolition of the administration area; DD&R of the tandem accelerators and associated building structure; slab and foundation removal; waste disposition; and site restoration. APTIM will coordinate its DD&R work with the DOE Office of Environmental Management and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to avoid disruptions at LANL.

“APTIM is proud to once again be selected by the DOE to restore and sustain the environment and surrounding communities,” said Senior Vice President of Nuclear Decommissioning David Lowe. “We have a legacy of remediation and decommissioning projects at LANL, and we look forward to reestablishing our presence there through this important project for DOE and NNSA.”

Formerly known as the Van de Graaff Accelerator Building, the IBF was built in 1951 on Test Area 3, a firing site during World War II’s Manhattan Project, which produced the first nuclear weapons. From 1952 to 1992, IBF operated horizontal and vertical accelerators to deliver a steady beam of particles with the energy, speed, and concentration necessary for research. The IBF also includes laboratories and a maintenance shop to support other experimental activities.

APTIM offers a full range of services for decommissioning and remediating radiological and nuclear sites and facilities, managing nuclear materials, and transporting hazardous waste. The firm’s history of cleaning up legacy sites began over 30 years ago and includes clients such as the National Nuclear Security Administration, Naval Reactors, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Army Reactor Office, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Department of Defense.

###

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading professional solutions firm with headquarters in Baton Rouge, La. We specialize in environmental services, resilience, sustainability, and energy solutions, as well as technical and data solutions, program management, and critical infrastructure. Our dedicated teammates apply their experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions for government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment that celebrates the diversity of our people. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Attachments

Ion Beam Facility: Then

Ion Beam Facility: Now

CONTACT: Jenny Riley APTIM 833 862 7846 Jenny.Riley@APTIM.com