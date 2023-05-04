Pittsburgh, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APTIM Senior Scientist James “Jim” Adovasio, PhD, DSc, will be honored with the Senator John Heinz History Center’s 2023 History Makers Award in archaeology. Adovasio achieved world acclaim in the 1970s for his excavation of Pennsylvania’s Meadowcroft Rockshelter, one of the earliest archaeological sites in North America. The esteemed award honors Adovasio’s extraordinary contributions to the archaeological and anthropological fields.

“We are thrilled to recognize Jim Adovasio as a History Maker in honor of his distinguished career and accomplishments,” said Heinz History Center Vice President Tonia Rose. “His contributions to the fields of archaeology and anthropology cannot be overstated, especially his 50 years of excavation work and research at the Meadowcroft Rockshelter. We look forward to celebrating Jim and his fellow honorees at the History Makers Award Dinner on June 8.”

During his career, Adovasio has specialized in the analysis of perishable materials and the application of high-tech archaeological methods. His work at Meadowcroft—a National Historical Landmark in Avella, Pennsylvania, that exhibits evidence of human habitation dating to ca. 19,000 years ago—is recognized as one of the most meticulous excavations ever conducted. More recently, he has studied submerged evidence of early Americans off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico, serving as principal investigator of the re-excavation at the Old Vero Man Site, a late Ice Age locality with insights into the first Floridians.

Adovasio received his undergraduate degree in anthropology from the University of Arizona and doctorate in anthropology from the University of Utah. He is formerly the director of archaeology at Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute of Florida Atlantic University and currently the director of archaeology at the Heinz History Center. He is the author of more than 500 publications, with his most recent book being “Strangers in a New Land.”

“It is a privilege to have Jim, a world-renowned archaeologist and thought leader, on our team here at APTIM,” said APTIM Senior Vice President of Environmental and Energy Solutions Greg Coffman. “Every day we strive to build, maintain, restore, and sustain the natural environment and its communities. A critical piece of that work is to study and preserve the history of those who came before us so that we can make thoughtful, informed decisions moving forward. Jim’s expertise, passion, and legacy inspire us all, and we are proud that he will receive this prestigious and well-deserved honor.”

APTIM archaeologists complete cultural resource management projects around the globe. They are cross-disciplinary and conduct Phase I, II, and III terrestrial and maritime archeological, geomorphological, and geophysical investigations, as well as artifact analysis and curation. They pride themselves on supervising some of the most dynamic archaeological excavations in the U.S. and are strategically structured to handle the most challenging archaeology projects in the world. The archaeology team collaborates with APTIM’s coastal and environmental teams to preserve some of the nation’s most endangered archaeological sites from climatic and other threats.

The History Makers Award Dinner recognizes individuals who have made lasting regional, national, and international contributions. Previous honorees include historian David McCullough, television host Fred Rogers, physician Dr. Thomas Starzl, golfers Arnold Palmer and Carol Semple Thompson, playwright August Wilson, and actor Michael Keaton. The black-tie History Makers Award Dinner will be held on Thursday, June 8, at The Westin in Pittsburgh. Proceeds from the dinner support the educational programs and exhibitions at the Smithsonian-affiliated Heinz History Center and its family of museums.

