Baton Rouge, LA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, APTIM announced its commitment to The Climate Pledge, demonstrating its ambitious pursuit to mitigate and adapt to climate change’s risks and leverage its opportunities. As a leading provider of environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure services, this proactive approach to decarbonization meets increasing requests by APTIM’s clients, demands by regulations, and requirements to attract and retain top talent.

“Making substantive and data-driven greenhouse gas emissions reductions is non-negotiable for APTIM’s carbon journey and overall business strategy,” said Enterprise Director of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Monica Thilges. “We are proud to be among the growing coalition of companies committed to net zero by 2040 through the Pledge.”

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment by about 500 companies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets

“APTIM does not take our commitment to the Amazon Climate Pledge, or any corporate responsibility initiative, lightly,” said Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Jon Grant. “Meeting these targets will require investments of time and resources, but doing so is critical to our mission of protecting and enhancing the communities we serve.”

In addition to The Climate Pledge, APTIM is also committed to considering its impact on the Sustainable Development Goals as members of the UN Global Compact, verifying emission reduction goals with the Science Based Target initiative, reporting progress through CDP and EcoVadis, and annually disclosing ESG performance through publicly-available sustainability reports.

This summer, APTIM will publish its annual Sustainability Report, ESG Disclosures, and Climate Transition Plan—which will explain the company’s tactics to mitigate scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, as well as other environmental, employee engagement, and corporate philanthropy efforts. The firm’s corporate strategy and past disclosures are available online.

