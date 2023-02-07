APTIM Stages First Responders to Serve South Florida In addition to the logistics staging area in Tallahassee, APTIM built a 750-person camp for the linemen on Sanibel Island.

Tampa, Fla., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APTIM—a national provider of integrated services to the government, commercial and industrial, and energy markets—has worked with more than a dozen federal, state, local, and non-profit agencies to coordinate disaster response services in South Florida following Hurricane Ian. To date, APTIM has provided essential hygiene support services for more than 124,000 first responders and sleep trailers for more than 2,300. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., and with a team of over 4,000 across the Americas, APTIM deeply understands the impacts of natural disasters and is proud to serve the State of Florida as it continues to recover.

“After a disaster strikes, our job at APTIM is to make sure that we can immediately meet our clients’ needs with a variety of capabilities at scale,” said APTIM Disaster Response & Recovery Program Manager Amy Courville. “Our work for the state of Florida illustrates the power of our expertise and partnerships with vendors across the Gulf Coast. We did what they said could not be done.”

APTIM—a logistics contractor for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the State of Florida’s Emergency Management Agency—is on call 24/7, 365 for the state. In September 2022, APTIM was on standby as Hurricane Ian travelled across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. As the Category 4 storm’s path became clear, the APTIM team made a command decision to mobilize to Tallahassee, contacting their network of vendors to prepare for landfall and the resulting devastation.

APTIM established a logistics staging area and mobilized more than 144,000 pieces of equipment, including shower trailers, generators, and pumps ready for assignment to missions. Within hours of receiving the request, APTIM coordinated a barge, which ultimately made approximately 124 trips, to transport electrical services to Sanibel Island. In addition, APTIM built a 750-person camp in Sanibel with turnkey laundry, sleeper units, showers, restrooms, entertainment, and food services for the linemen servicing the island, as well as a camp for law enforcement.

An award-winning industry leader with more than 40 years of experience in emergency management and disaster services, APTIM provides comprehensive, cost-effective solutions to public and private-sector clients. APTIM has the technology, innovation, and in-house expertise needed to assist in preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation from all hazards. The APTIM team stands ready before, during, and after any disaster to help clients protect the health and safety of their employees and residents, as well as private and public property.

APTIM is an industry leader with headquarters in Baton Rouge, La., and more than 4,000 teammates worldwide. APTIM specializes in environmental services, resiliency, sustainability, and energy solutions, as well as technical and data solutions, program management, and critical infrastructure.

