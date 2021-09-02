Aptive Environmental and Grit Marketing Team Up to Help More Customers Enjoy Their Homes

Direct-to-Home Pest Control Company Adds Exclusive Sales Partnership to Fast-Track Growth

Aptive Environmental + Grit Marketing Aptive Environmental partners with Grit Marketing, which will exclusively sell Aptive services starting in the 2022 season.

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptive Environmental , one of the leading pest control companies in North America, today announced an exclusive partnership with Grit Marketing, a Utah-based sales company. As part of the new partnership, Grit Marketing will exclusively sell Aptive services starting in the 2022 season. This new relationship complements Aptive’s already accomplished direct-to-home sales program and aims to foster higher satisfaction and help more customers enjoy their homes.

Since launching in 2015, Aptive has always abided by a “disrupt the industry” philosophy, consistently evolving to become a world-class customer service organization. Today, Aptive’s team is continuing to set the industry pace with its salesforce comprised of 3,100 sales representatives and a 33% projected increase in revenue over last year.

“Direct-to-home has been and will continue to be a keystone to Aptive’s success,” said Vess Pearson, CEO and Co-Founder, Aptive Environmental. “Coupled with our exceptional technology, the Aptive + Grit Marketing partnership will put us on a higher trajectory to disrupt and revolutionize the industry. Together, we will deliver excellence, elevate customer experiences, and cultivate a superior sales culture.”

Grit Marketing was founded in 2020, in Orem, Utah, and has grown its sales force to over 400 sales representatives in 2021. This past year, Grit produced nearly $50 million in pest control annual contract value.

“The Aptive + Grit Marketing partnership makes so much sense,” said Ben Egan, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Grit Marketing. “Teaming up with Aptive and joining forces will help us achieve our collective goals even faster.”

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor’s Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “Nothing But Nets” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

Media Contact:

Janel Hlebak, 440-488-2537

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2347395-b42a-4819-b19b-548c2a7372ee