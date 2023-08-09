Aptive Environmental Monitors Local Pest Activity With its Pest Neighborhood Activity Map

Aptive’s “Pest Neighborhood Activity” map This visual representation of Aptives heat map shows ant activity across the United States from 2020 to now.

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptive Environmental, one of the nation’s leading pest control companies, is revolutionizing the way it monitors local pest activity. Powered by the company’s vast quantities of real-time data, Aptive created a “Pest Neighborhood Activity” map that tracks, reviews, analyzes, and forecasts pest activity at a zip code level. In addition to our extensive in-house customer and pest information, Aptive leverages millions of data points within zip codes across the country.

Aptive’s innovation has led to a comprehensive and dynamic algorithm to assess the lifecycle and seasonal behavior of mosquitoes, ants, cockroaches, rats, mice, and other common pests. The outcome is a detailed, informative pest heat map helping us stay one step ahead of potential infestations and protecting our customers and their homes. This new innovation allows Aptive to craft proactive pest control solutions for every neighborhood we service.

“The Pest Neighborhood Activity showcases Aptive’s commitment to continuous innovation,” said Leonard Carder, Aptive Chief Operating Officer. “As a tech-focused company, our proprietary algorithm equips our team with the information needed to proactively prepare and protect customers’ homes. At Aptive, we are focused on tackling pest problems in a revolutionary way.”

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive provides pest control services to customers in 34 states across the US. It is ranked the #1 Pest Control Company by Best Company. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “United to Beat Malaria” to help stop the spread of malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental), or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

