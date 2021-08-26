Aptive Environmental Pest Control Announces Mosquito Treatment Service

Breaking News
Pest Control Company Expands Services to All Markets

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptive Environmental, one of the leading pest control companies in North America, has expanded its services to include mosquito treatment in nearly 5,000 cities across the U.S. With more families enjoying time outdoors, this enhanced service continues to help Aptive customers make their homes more enjoyable.

“Aptive has expanded its services to include mosquito treatment to better serve our customers,” says Aptive Environmental CEO Vess Pearson. “Mosquito treatment is the fastest growing service in today’s pest control market growing at 30-40 percent annually. To meet consumer demand, we have tailored our new service by region to achieve success for our customers.”

Mosquitos are one of the most common pests found on a property and are more than just a nuisance; they are a serious health concern. Not only do their bites leave consumers itchy for several days, but they can carry diseases such as Zika virus, West Nile virus, Yellow Fever, malaria, and more.

Aptive’s mosquito treatment program helps customers take back control of their yard and enjoy their property year-round, offering experts who are trained to control mosquitos and other pests in a way that’s most convenient for customers. Aptive treats areas such as foliage and shrubs where adult mosquitos rest and performs routine service throughout the season to ensure a pest-free outdoor space. Aptive treats the pests at the source.

Additionally, there are several steps that you can take to protect your home. The first is to make outdoor areas less attractive to mosquitos by eliminating standing water. It takes only a small amount of water for mosquitos to breed and lay their eggs. Second, make sure to keep your lawn maintained and trees and shrubs trimmed to minimize potential mosquito harborages.

For more information about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

About Aptive Environmental
Aptive Environmental provides residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor’s Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “Nothing But Nets” to help stop the spread of malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

Media Contact:
Janel Hlebak, 440-488-2537
[email protected]

