Aptive Environmental Pest Control Taps Veteran Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Byrd

Provo Pest Control Company Transforms Blue Collar Industry Through Technology-First Approach

Aptive Environmental CTO Ryan Byrd Aptive Environmental, one of the leading U.S pest control companies, has hired Ryan Byrd as the company’s newest Chief Technology Officer.

PROVO, Utah, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptive Environmental , one of the leading U.S pest control companies, has hired Ryan Byrd as the company’s newest Chief Technology Officer. With over two decades of extensive engineering, software system development, and IT experience, Byrd will be responsible for a key, tech-first division within the fast-growing pest control company.

“While Aptive is known for providing customers with outstanding pest control services, I always think of Aptive as a technology company first. This approach enables us to better serve our customers, and having Ryan on board will further our commitment to using Silicon Valley ideals and proprietary technology to give our employees and customers the best possible experience,” said Vess Pearson, Aptive Environmental CEO.

In 2020, Aptive was recognized as the 7th largest pest control company in North America by Pest Control Technology Magazine, solidifying its place in the industry, and commending its advancements in technology. Since its inception, Aptive has continued to hire an intelligent corps of software engineers, such as Byrd, to develop its own cutting-edge software to support both employees and customers. This practice is unique in the pest control industry, providing the Aptive sales and operations teams with the tools to be more strategic in their approach, and offering a seamless, more enjoyable customer experience.

“In addition to Aptive’s commitment to its customers and its unparalleled growth, I jumped at the opportunity to work with Aptive due to their strategic approach to using technology to become a true industry disruptor,” said Byrd. “I’m excited for a new challenge, and to further accelerate Aptive’s technology approach, making big changes in a traditionally blue-collar industry along the way.”

With a Bachelor of Sciences in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business, Byrd brings an in-the-trenches approach to building world-class scalable solutions and strong business acumen across various functions such as supply chain, operations, sales, and engineering to drive innovation and growth of new products.

Additionally, Byrd is a featured technology and IT security panelist and guest lecturer in the University of Utah Alumni Speaker Series. As an adjunct professor, he has taught university courses on software development and computer engineering and networking at Utah Valley University, including the first PHP/Oracle programming class in the state. After an impressive eight years as a Chief Technology Officer at his previous company, Entrata, he will be providing internal and external engineering support at Aptive.

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 4,800 cities in 34 states across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor’s Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “Nothing But Nets” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

