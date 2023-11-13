New Distribution Channel Amplifies Brand Presence in Mass-Market Retailers

APTO Skincare Launches with CVS’s Beauty in Real Life This new distribution channel aligns with the brand’s mission of making clean skin care simple and accessible for busy women.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APTO Skincare, boutique creator of affordable natural skin care products, today announced its participation in the CVS Beauty in Real Life (BIRL) program, which awards shelf space to personal care brands in the top CVS beauty doors across the nation. APTO Skincare is now available in 162 brick and mortar CVS locations and on the CVS eCommerce platform.

The entry into one of the nation’s largest and most well-established drug chains represents a significant milestone in the trajectory of APTO Skincare’s business, expanding its mass market footprint beyond existing retail partnerships with big box stores, Target and Walmart.

In line with the brand’s mission of making clean skin care simple and accessible for busy women, this new distribution channel creates another convenient avenue for customers to pick up their go-to products while running errands. In addition, the product line will be positioned in a beauty-section end cap, maximizing opportunity for consumers seeking a minimalist, natural, and vegan skin care routine to discover the brand.

“We’re very proud to see our products in CVS,” said Noemi Manso, Head of Sales for APTO Skincare. “To be selected by them to participate in the Beauty In Real Life program is recognition that we’ve achieved what we set out to do in providing quality, clean, and affordable skin care for all. CVS is also extremely popular with our core target audience – busy women – so the synergy is strong. We’re excited that it’s now even easier for moms and other women who are always on the go to take care of their skin, even when they’re always busy taking care of everyone else!”

APTO Skincare is an independently-owned and family-operated skin care brand with a simple lineup of multi-benefit basics that don’t require a long routine to deliver exceptional results. APTO Skincare is a women-owned business certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, vegan certified by Vegan Action, and cruelty-free certified by Leaping Bunny .

