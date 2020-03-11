Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aqua Metals Receives Additional $5.0M Insurance Payment, a Total of $10.0M to Date

Aqua Metals Receives Additional $5.0M Insurance Payment, a Total of $10.0M to Date

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

MCCARRAN, Nev., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, announced that it has received an additional $5,000,000 of insurance payments for a total of $10,000,000 paid to date.

Insurance Payout Summary

Thus far, the Company has  received 3 payments. $2,500,000 on December 23, 2019, $2,500,000 on January 30, 2020 and this payment of $5,000,000 announced today. The Company continues to work with its public adjustor and special counsel along with the insurers with the objective of collecting additional losses, up to a potential of $50,000,000 of insured losses.

“I would like to acknowledge the long hours of comprehensive and diligent work of our finance and administration team, engineering and operations teams with support of our public adjustor and special counsel to affect the $10,000,000 of payments to date in the 100 days since the fire,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO.  “There is much more work to do but these funds have and will continue to fuel the Company’s go forward efforts and plans which we will be discussing further in our Business Update Conference Call.”

Year End Results and Business Update Conference Call

After the market close today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 the Company will release 2019 financial results and hold a conference call with webcast at 1:30 PM PST (4:30 PM EST) to discuss these results.

Interested parties are invited to register and listen to the call live over the internet at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1288926&tp_key=7e934c3905. The live call is also available by dialing 877-497-9067 or for international callers 201-493-6706 and use conference ID: 13699973. If you do wish to ask a question, please access the internet portal as only questions submitted online will be accepted.

A replay of the teleconference will be available on https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar. A replay will also be available until April 11, 2020 by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using conference ID: 13699973.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This could help to meet growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle’s main battery, lead acid batteries which are in electric vehicles, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, NV, and has built its first recycling facility in Nevada’s Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as “expects,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes” and variations of such words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that do not relate to historical matters.  The forward-looking statements in this release include expectations for the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement and provision of further updates. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement during the compliance period by having the bid price of our common shares close at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, (2) our ability to provide further updates is dependent in large part on the completion of the fire investigation and our discussions with our insurers, (2) the risk that the damages and costs relating to the fire at TRIC are substantially greater than estimated as of the date of this release, (3) the risk that the Company’s insurance policies may not cover all or a significant amount of the cost of restoring TRIC to its pre-fire state and resuming operations, (4) the risk that the Company may not otherwise be able to fund the restoration of TRIC to its pre-fire state and resume operations in the event that insurance proceeds are unavailable or and (5) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 12, 2019 and subsequent SEC filings. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Contact: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
(905) 326-1888, Ext. 1
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.