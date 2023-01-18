Techstrong Recognizes the Aqua Platform for Its CNAPP Innovation and Market Leadership

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that it has been named the Best Cloud Native Security Solution/Service in Techstrong Group’s DevOps Dozen Awards. Aqua was honored for its innovative Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and influential commitment to the DevOps and security community.

“The term ‘cloud-native security’ was literally coined by AquaSec. They continue to be a market leader, innovating to keep their users safe and secure,” said Alan Shimel, founder and CEO at Techstrong Group. “We are proud to honor them with this year’s cloud-native security provider award.”

As the industry pioneer, Aqua is committed to advancing cloud native security to help its customers solve security challenges for the new cloud native application stack. Aqua secures customers’ cloud native assets from day one and protects them in real time with the industry’s most integrated CNAPP backed by a $1M warranty . After expanding its platform with Software Supply Chain Security , it is the only end-to-end solution that can identify risks in every phase of the application lifecycle.

“Since inception, Aqua’s mission has been to help organizations holistically protect their cloud native applications and reduce risks to their business,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO at Aqua Security. “We’re delivering on that mission by consolidating tools and providing one platform — from development to cloud and back. This award validates Aqua’s leadership and technology and is a true testament to our commitment to protecting our customers.”

The DevOps Dozen Tools and Services category recognizes the companies who create and deliver outstanding solutions to empower developers, DevOps and IT operations teams. This award comes on the heels of several other innovation accolades. In the second half of 2022, Aqua Security was named the “Top Innovation Leader” in the Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Report , a Leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Vulnerability Management , and was named CyberSecurity Company of the Year.

To learn more about the Aqua Platform, visit our website , or download our white paper “ A CISO’s Guide to CNAPP” for a detailed look at the key ingredients to stopping a cloud native attack.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ .