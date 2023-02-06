Lee Heung was behind the Aqua Advantage partner program launch driving a surge in channel revenue

BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that Jeannette Lee Heung, Senior Director of Global Channel and Alliances, was named to CRN’s Channel Chief List for 2023 . The annual list identifies the IT channel executives who work to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

After joining Aqua in early 2022, Lee Heung rebuilt the channel program and relaunched it as the Aqua Advantage Ecosystem . The new program works with partners across various business models to build mutually beneficial strategies with ample resources for success. Benefits include dedicated partner managers, pre-sales and delivery services training, and co-marketing support, in addition to an enhanced partner portal. With a focus on enabling support services, Aqua Advantage provides partners opportunities for recurring revenue, even when customers purchase through a cloud marketplace.

“Under Jeannette’s leadership, our channel program has seen tremendous success in a short period of time,” said Chris Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, Aqua Security. “Her understanding of the partner ecosystem and the cloud native application space has been instrumental in building a program to best serve our partners and our customers. As a result, we’ve added more than two dozen new strategic partners and increased partner pipeline creation by 500%, which led to a surge in channel revenue. These results are truly impressive. With her channel prowess, her drive and Aqua’s leadership position, we expect to have a banner year.”

This year the Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. With the innovative strategies, programs and partnerships of the 2023 Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

“We listened to our partners’ feedback, and delivered on a program that is simple, is scalable and allows partners to add greater value through services,” said Lee Heung. “We focused on simple pricing models, easy access to information and clear expectations to and from our partners and have seen incredible results. Our team looks forward to continuing the momentum as we deliver meaningful opportunities for our partners and value to our customers in 2023 and beyond.”

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ .