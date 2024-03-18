The largest international swim school franchise is set to open its newest state-of-the-art swim school in California in April 2024

La Mesa, California, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce that its seventh southern California location will be opening soon in the town of La Mesa. The brand-new facility, conveniently located at 5628 Lake Murray Blvd, will serve children of all ages in “the Jewel of the Hills” and its surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tot’s world-renowned curriculum has been trusted by parents since 1991. Today, the company teaches youth in 14 different countries. Aqua-Tots Swim School’s high satisfaction rate comes from their dedication to creating a safe, fun and compassionate learning environment where all tots can understand and progress.

Lessons for every age and skill level are offered at a variety of times throughout the week for ultimate convenience. The company also offers parents the flexibility of choosing from three different class sizes (groups of four, two, or one) to accommodate the unique needs of each child. Through small class sizes, each student is able to receive personalized attention and instruction.

Franchise owners Shantell Dabish, Clint Mansour, and the Tomina families are ecstatic to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven program to the community of La Mesa. Together they’ve assembled a team of highly skilled and friendly instructors, managers and front desk personnel who will make families feel right at home.

“Learning to swim is vital for children, especially here, where we are so close to the ocean,” General Manager Farah Abdallah said. “We are so grateful for our swim families and for the trust they put in us to teach their kids how to stay safe in the water. Every day at Aqua-Tots is filled with fun, adventure, awe and discovery because of the opportunities local families give us to work with their children. We love what we do and are so excited to to help the youth of La Mesa become safe and confident swimmers for life.”

The new La Mesa location spans 7,000 square feet and features a 64-foot-long pool, 20 swimming zones and 14 changing rooms. The spacious lobby, lined with cozy red armchairs and a coffee bar, provides a calming space for parents to relax, recharge and watch their children’s progress.

Families should secure their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. For more details, follow their social media pages on Facebook (@aquatotslamesa) and Instagram (@aquatotssandiego). After opening, families can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, tour the school and learn more about the program.

Aqua-Tots La Mesa is currently seeking passionate water safety instructors to join their team. Interested candidates can find more information about the position and apply online at aquatotslakemurray.isolvedhire.com/jobs.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots La Mesa or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/la-mesa, call 619-745-6100 or email [email protected].

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226 [email protected]