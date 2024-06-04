Phoenix-based international swim school franchise reinforces commitment to saving children’s lives at the kickoff of summer

Aqua-Tots and Phoenix Children’s: A Partnership to Save Lives Aqua-Tots Co-Founders Ron and Jane Sciarro and Paul and Heather Preston stand with Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Corporate Development Officer Alissa Parten bearing a $25,000 check to the Phoenix Children’s Foundation.

Phoenix, Arizona, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year in a row, Aqua-Tots Swim School is partnering with Phoenix Children’s to save lives by supporting healthcare and water safety education. The international swim school’s $25,000 donation will go directly to the Water Safety division of the Injury Prevention program at Phoenix Children’s, continuing the commitment to the health and safety of our communities’ kids.

Aqua-Tots Swim School, headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, is recognized for teaching children worldwide to swim safely and confidently. The partnership with Phoenix Children’s allows Aqua-Tots to extend its reach, benefiting a broader community and enhancing the impact of its efforts to prevent childhood drowning.



“Phoenix Children’s does honorable and heroic work, and we’re proud to be partnering with them for a second year,” said Ron Sciarro, Co-Founder of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “Every day, they impact lives here at home and all over the world, and if we are able to do a small part to save even one life, it’s worth it.”



Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Phoenix Children’s reports that for each child who dies from drowning, five others require emergency treatment for nonfatal, water-related injuries, which can result in long-term disabilities and severe brain damage.

This donation will help further Phoenix Children’s mission to provide outstanding, comprehensive care to patients across all communities, ages and specialty conditions through cutting-edge research and medical education programs.

“We’re thankful for Aqua-Tots Swim School’s generous support again this year,” said Tim Harrison, Vice President of Corporate Development and Special Events at Phoenix Children’s. “Their donation helps us provide exceptional care to our young patients and supports our ongoing commitment to protect the health and safety of children in our community.”

Additionally, Aqua-Tots is extending a 20% discount on swim lessons to Phoenix Children’s employees across the valley. This initiative demonstrates the company’s dedication to fostering water safety in Arizona.



“Aqua-Tots has a long history of supporting first responder families and their selfless work deserves to be recognized,” noted Heather Preston, Co-Founder and Chief Experience and Philanthropy Officer at Aqua-Tots Swim School. “Our franchisees throughout the valley are grateful for their dedication and are eager to support their efforts in keeping more children safe.”



Together, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Aqua-Tots Swim School are committed to increasing water safety education in The Grand Canyon State. Their shared goal is to create a safer environment for children and families, ensuring every child has the chance to develop necessary swimming skills.



To learn more about Aqua-Tots Swim School and their parent-approved learn-to-swim program, visit aqua-tots.com.





About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.



About Phoenix Children’s Foundation

Phoenix Children’s Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering philanthropic support from individuals, families, organizations and corporate partners committed to their mission: to advance hope, healing and the best health care for children and their families. One of the nation’s leading pediatric health systems, offers 170+ family-centered care programs that are fully or partially funded by philanthropy. There are many ways to give to Phoenix Children’s Foundation to invest in the health of children. Please visit givetopch.org for more information.

###

Attachment

Aqua-Tots and Phoenix Children’s: A Partnership to Save Lives

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226 [email protected]