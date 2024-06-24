The largest international swim school franchise opens first location in Abu Dhabi, UAE, bringing the company’s number of worldwide locations to 160

Mesa, Arizona, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim School is pleased to announce that its four newest overseas locations are now open, including two in Thailand, one in Saudi Arabia and the company’s first in the United Arab Emirates. These additions advance the company’s lifelong mission to save lives and provide accessible, year-round swim lessons to children across the globe.

Aqua-Tots’ acclaimed curriculum has had parents’ seal of approval since 1991, when lifeguard Ron Sciarro and his wife Jane founded the company to help prevent childhood drownings in the Phoenix area. Together, with Paul and Heather Preston, the two families crafted the concept of a comprehensive, year-round, indoor swim school franchise that would make water safety education accessible to as many children as possible.

“We never could have imagined that one day our small business would grow into a global company, helping families around the world to put water safety first every day,” Co-Founder Ron Sciarro said. “We are so grateful that we get to work with such fantastic franchise owners in each of these countries who share our passion for saving lives through swim lessons. We couldn’t have made it to where we are today without their incredible dedication and hard work.”

Franchise owners of the newest international schools include: Chayathorn Sirimai (Yatch) and Kittiwan Tritipayavarakul (Wan) in Srinakarin-Namdang, Bangkok, Thailand; Pakjira (Bird) Babphan in Chiang Rai, Thailand; Bader Al Saud and Mohamad Al Sharyoufi in Qurtubah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and brothers Naseer and Sulaiman Al Habsi in Baniyas, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“We are thrilled to now be serving families in the UAE and saving even more lives throughout Thailand and Saudi Arabia,” said Co-Founder and President Paul Preston. “This expansion is a poignant reminder that every parent around the world, regardless of culture, background or belief system, has a shared goal. They all want their children to be safe, and that includes around water.”

Today, Aqua-Tots Swim School operates in 14 countries and teaches more than five million swim lessons every year. They remain dedicated to offering the highest quality swim instruction for children of all ages and abilities starting as early as four months old.

Each state-of-the-art school features a large, 90-degree indoor pool, multiple swimming zones, and changing rooms equipped with baby changing tables and swimsuit dryers. Behind the glass viewing area, parents can enjoy a front row seat to their children’s swimming lessons in the school’s signature cozy, red armchairs.

To learn more about these locations, please visit aqua-tots.com/location-finder/, or to inquire about franchising with Aqua-Tots Swim School, go to aqua-tots.com/franchise-development.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 160 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

