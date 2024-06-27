Independent research identified Aqua-Tots Swim School as one of the top 100 franchise brands with the best culture, based on surveys of over 36,000 franchise owners

Mesa, Arizona, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim School was recently named to Franchise Business Review’s fifth annual “Culture100” list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in its 2024 research on the Best Franchise Cultures.



Aqua-Tots Swim School is the largest international swim school franchise with more than 155 locations in 14 countries. Since its founding in 1991, the brand has maintained its position as the leader in the learn-to-swim industry. The company’s foremost mission is to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life, and Aqua-Tots’ proven program is trusted by parents across the globe and is dedicated to teaching children of all abilities, from four months to 12 years old. The brand’s world-renowned curriculum is used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.



Aqua-Tots Swim School was among more than 360 franchise brands, representing more than 36,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

“Finding the right culture fit is an important part of any franchise investment decision, but it can be difficult to gauge,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “That’s why we gather data on how current franchisees rate a brand’s culture. It tells you whether franchisees believe the franchisor cares about their success and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. For anyone looking to buy a franchise, we recommend you start with the brands on this year’s Culture100 list. These companies are rated 20% – 50% higher by their franchisees than other franchise brands in the key areas that contribute to a positive culture.”

Aqua-Tots Swim School’s survey data showed the highest rankings in their franchisees’ willingness to “do it again,” recommend the franchise opportunity to others, and their enjoyment of the organization. The honesty and integrity of the franchisor as well as the franchisees’ respect of the franchisor were also among the highest-ranking benchmarks. As a result, Aqua-Tots’ overall score was 14% above the average Franchise Satisfaction Index.



“At Aqua-Tots, we take pride in upholding our core values. They are the foundation of our company and are woven into everything we do,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “We believe that brandwide innovation and efficiency come naturally when you prioritize relationships over profits, hire qualified people who live your values, and then extend grace to those who are teachable. It takes a conscious effort from every one of our team members to create a positive company culture where everyone feels welcome, accepted and supported, and we are so grateful for all that our Aqua-Tots family does to further our shared mission of saving lives.”



In addition to the Culture100 award, Aqua-Tots Swim School has received the Top Franchise for Women award in 2024, Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises award for three consecutive years, Most Profitable Franchises award in 2023, and Top Franchises Culture award in 2022.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 155 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.





About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/. To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

