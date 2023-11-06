The largest international swim school franchise is now offering swim lesson gift certificates and swim bundles at select locations

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce their holiday promotion featuring swim lesson gift certificates and holiday bundles, available at select locations. With schools in more than 140 communities across 25 states, Aqua-Tots is highlighting the gift of experience and water safety.

As the holiday season approaches, many families are searching for the perfect gift to create lasting memories. Aqua-Tots understands that toys are short-lived and often forgotten, but the gift of swim lessons can create lifelong skills and a love for the water.

“We love giving gifts of experience,” said Lindsay Thayer, franchise owner of six Aqua-Tots locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. “As a mom of four, I know all too well how crazy and cluttered the holidays can become, and parents in our community feel the same way. By giving the gift of swim lessons, families can ensure their children are equipped with water safety skills that will benefit them throughout their entire lives.”

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is offering swim lesson bundles at select locations, which may include items such as a towel, goggles, swim diaper, diving ring, and a gift certificate for swim lessons. These bundles vary by location and provide a unique gift option for young families. Not only will recipients receive the invaluable gift of swim lessons, but they will also have the necessary gear to enhance their swimming experience.

According to the National Retail Foundation, “Gift cards continue to be the most popular gift, with 55% of holiday shoppers saying they would like to receive them this year. Additionally, “almost one-quarter (23%) of holiday shoppers say they plan to give a gift of experience, in line with last year and up from 19% in 2021.”

With swim classes for children four months to 12 years old, families can get their feet wet in Aqua-Tots’ cozy 90° pools. Additionally, all Aqua-Tots locations offer the highly sought-after Parent & Tot program where caregivers join their baby during the lesson. While this is a wonderful opportunity for parents, many grandparents choose to take their grandchildren to lessons.

Whether learning basic swimming techniques or advanced safety skills, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers a comprehensive curriculum taught by highly trained instructors. Purchasing swim lesson gift certificates allows families to get a jump-start on water safety and ensure a lifetime of safe and confident swimming. With their extensive network of locations and commitment to water safety, Aqua-Tots is the perfect choice for families looking to give a gift that truly makes a difference.

Visit your nearest Aqua-Tots Swim School today to pick up swim lesson bundles or visit aqua-tots.com/giftcard to purchase swim lesson gift certificates. For more information about Aqua-Tots Swim Schools or to find a location near you, please visit aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

###

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226 jacil@aqua-tots.com