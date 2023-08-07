The largest international swim school franchise coming to Hoover, Alabama, in September 2023 to offer year-round, indoor swim lessons for children

Birmingham, Ala., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Hoover, Alabama. This exciting expansion marks the first Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location in the state of Alabama and is set to open its doors in mid-September 2023.

Aqua-Tots Hoover will feature a state-of-the-art, 6,000 square foot indoor swim facility. With its convenient location in Birmingham’s Over the Mountain Area, the school will serve families throughout Jefferson and Shelby counties, providing them with year-round access to high-quality swim lessons and convenient make-up lessons.

Birmingham has always been known for its proximity to water, making it a popular destination for all types of outdoor activities. However, until now, the community has lacked a dedicated swim school that offers year-round lessons. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools exists to offer a solution that caters to the needs of the active families in the area, particularly those with young children.

“Our mission is profoundly simple—to save lives. Providing Birmingham families with year-round access to swim lessons in a purpose-built facility is an absolute game changer,” said franchise owner, Dave Dunlap. “As a Birmingham native and parent myself, water safety has always been a priority for me. Aqua-Tots Hoover will provide a new level of accessibility for parents to champion water safety and education in a safe and fun environment for their children.”

Swimming is a critical life skill, and early swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%. Families who pre-enroll before September 18 will receive an additional day of lessons free for the first month. Aqua-Tots Hoover will offer the highly sought-after Parent & Tot swim classes for tots four to 30 months old, as well as small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) and private (1:1 ratio) lessons.

With both part-time and full-time positions available, Aqua-Tots Hoover is always looking for motivated swim instructors and front desk staff. Those interested in joining the team can apply online at aqua-tots.com/employment.

For more information about Aqua-Tots Swim Schools and the upcoming opening in Hoover, Alabama, please visit aqua-tots.com/hoover or call (205) 882-7776.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226 jacil@aqua-tots.com