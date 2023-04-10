Phoenix-based franchise links up with local radio station in April to support expecting families at New Life Pregnancy Center

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Partnering With Family Life Radio to Support New Life Pregnancy Centers Across Arizona During the month of April, the community is invited to donate new, unused baby items for New Life Pregnancy Center at all 12 participating Phoenix-area Aqua-Tots Swim Schools locations.

MESA, Ariz., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phoenix-area franchise, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, is partnering with Family Life Radio (KFLR 90.3 FM) in the month of April to serve families at New Life Pregnancy Centers across the Phoenix Valley. The Ultimate Baby Shower runs April 1-30, and anyone can donate new, unwrapped baby items at all 12 Phoenix-area Aqua-Tots locations or at any of the seven New Life Pregnancy Centers.

A partnership that began in 2022, the Ultimate Baby Shower celebrates life by providing hope to babies and those who are facing pregnancy, expected or unexpected, in the Phoenix community. New Life Pregnancy Centers are in greatest need of diapers (size 4-6), pullups, baby clothes (2T-4T), highchairs and car seats.

“We’ve always been passionate about serving young families,” said Aqua-Tots Franchisee and Co-Founder Heather Preston. “And while we typically do that in the pool, we’re so happy to have an opportunity to bless new and expecting families at New Life Pregnancy Center and work with Family Life Radio for a second year. Our goal is 2,000 items, and we’re confident that the generosity of the Phoenix community will not disappoint.”

Family Life Radio will be on-site accepting donations at Aqua-Tots Central Phoenix on Saturday, April 15, from 9:30-11 a.m. and at Aqua-Tots Gilbert on Saturday, April 22, from 9:30-11 a.m.

“It’s amazing what a small act of kindness can do to help spread hope to someone in need,” said Noah Abraham, Family Life Radio Promotions Coordinator. “We are excited to partner with Aqua-Tots Swim Schools again in 2023 for the Ultimate Baby Shower.”

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools locations are open daily in Ahwatukee, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale and Surprise. Those interested in donating items are encouraged to check the hours of operation at their nearest location by visiting aqua-tots.com. To learn more, visit myflr.org/babyshower.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 130 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

