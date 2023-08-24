Phoenix-based international swim school franchise partners with Southwest’s leading pediatric healthcare system to turn the tide on water safety

Co-Founders of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Present Donation to Phoenix Children’s (L-R) Jane Sciarro, Ron Sciarro, Heather Preston and Paul Preston, Co-Founders of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, present a check to Phoenix Children’s in the amount of $25,000 to assist in the health and safety of children in the greater Phoenix area.

Mesa, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce its partnership with Phoenix Children’s through a donation of $25,000. This collaboration aims to support the hospital’s mission of providing hope, healing, and the best healthcare for children and their families. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, whose flagship school and headquarters office are in Mesa, is dedicated to saving lives by teaching children worldwide to become safe and confident swimmers for life. By partnering with Phoenix Children’s, Aqua-Tots aims to extend its impact beyond swim lessons and contribute to the well-being of even more children in the community.

“Partnering with Phoenix Children’s has been a dream of ours for a long time,” said Ron Sciarro, Co-Founder of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. “The heroic work they do in our community reaches far beyond the Valley, and it’s an honor to work together to prevent childhood drowning.”

In fact, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children one to four years old, and in Arizona, young children are drowning at almost double the national average. According to Phoenix Children’s, for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal, water-related injuries. These injuries include severe brain damage and long-term disabilities.

The $25,000 donation will support Phoenix Children’s in their exceptional care, innovative research, and advanced medical education. Their vision includes offering comprehensive care across ages, communities, and specialties, investing in innovative research, advancing education and training, and advocating for the health and well-being of children and families.

“We are incredibly grateful for Aqua-Tots Swim Schools’ generous donation,” expressed Tim Harrison, Vice President of Corporate Development and Special Events at Phoenix Children’s. “Their contribution will enable us to continue delivering the highest quality care to our patients and make a lasting impact on their lives.”

In addition to the monetary donation, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is offering a special benefit to Phoenix Children’s employees. They will receive a 20% discount on swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Swim Schools across the Valley, further emphasizing the shared commitment to water safety.

“Drowning prevention is important for every family, including first responders,” shared Heather Preston, Co-Founder and Chief Experience and Philanthropy Officer at Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. “All of our franchisees valley-wide are grateful for the commitment and dedication Phoenix Children’s provides, and our schools are excited to jump on board to help keep more children safe throughout Phoenix and the surrounding communities.”

Together, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools and Phoenix Children’s are turning the tide on water safety in Arizona. By combining their expertise and resources, they aim to create a safer environment for children and families, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn essential swimming skills.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

About Phoenix Children’s Foundation

Phoenix Children’s Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering philanthropic support from individuals, families, organizations and corporate partners committed to Phoenix Children’s mission: to advance hope, healing and the best health care for children and their families. One of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems, Phoenix Children’s relies on philanthropy to fund more than 170 programs and services that help kids heal. Please visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org for more information.

