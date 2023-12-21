The largest international swim school franchise now offering world-renowned swim program to families throughout Loudon County

STERLING, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce the opening of its 145th worldwide location in the Washington D.C. suburb of Sterling, Virginia. The state-of-the-art facility, located at 45591 Dulles Eastern Plaza, Suite 120, officially opened its doors on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Aqua-Tots Sterling is owned by business partners and local residents Mark Wilkinson and Stephen Bosanko. The pair also own locations in Centreville and Leesburg, and their new Sterling school is conveniently located to serve the Loudon County communities of Sterling, Dulles, Reston, Ashburn, Oak Grove, Potomac Falls and Broadlands.

Aqua-Tots Sterling is perfectly situated to cater to the needs of young, active families, offering a wide range of schedules and flexible make-up lessons. Spanning more than 7,000 square feet, Aqua-Tots Sterling is equipped with top-of-the-line amenities to create a safe and enjoyable year-round swimming experience for children four months to 12 years old.

“Participation in swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% in children under the age of four,” said Wilkinson. “As a father of two small children, this is of utmost importance to me. That’s why we’re so committed to providing families with a year-round facility to learn to swim. No matter how cold it is outside, children can learn water safety skills that can save their lives.”

Aqua-Tots Sterling’s commitment to water safety begins with a two days of free swim lessons. Families who would like to participate can claim unlimited free swim lessons December 22-23, 2023, by calling 571-520-2201, emailing sterlingvainfo@aqua-tots.com, or stopping by in person. Additionally, families who enroll by January 3 will receive 15% off tuition for all of 2024!

The Aqua-Tots swim program is trusted by parents all over the world to create safe and confident swimmers for life. Open seven days a week, Aqua-Tots Sterling offers a wide range of swim programs to suit every age and stage, including small group lessons with four students, semi-private lessons with two students, private lessons, adaptive lessons, Fast Track and Swim Club.

Aqua-Tots Sterling is now hiring swim instructors and front desk staff. Full-paid training is available, and interested applicants can apply at aqua-tots.com/sterling/employment. For more information about Aqua-Tots Sterling or to sign up for swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/sterling or call 571-520-2201.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

###

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226 jacil@aqua-tots.com