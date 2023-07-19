World’s largest international swim school franchise opens 139th year-round swim school for children in the Al Safa District of Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Mesa, Ariz., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce the opening of its third location in Saudi Arabia and 139th location worldwide. Aqua-Tots Al Safa, owned and operated by franchisees Bader Al Saud and Mohammad Al Sharyoufi, opened for swim lessons at King Saud St, Al Safa District on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

With over 7500 square feet of space, the state-of-the-art, indoor swim facility offers a safe and comfortable environment for individuals of all ages to learn how to swim. The school will be open Saturday through Thursday, providing flexible scheduling options for busy families.

“We are thrilled to bring Aqua-Tots Swim Schools to the Al Safa District in Dammam,” said Al Saud. “Our goal is to promote water safety and provide high-quality swim instruction to the community. We are confident that our experienced instructors and first-class facilities will make a positive impact on the lives of our students.”

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is renowned for its comprehensive curriculum, which focuses on water safety, skill development and confidence-building. With small class sizes and personalized attention, Aqua-Tots Al Safa ensures that each student receives the necessary guidance to become a proficient swimmer.

“We are proud to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia with the opening of Aqua-Tots Al Safa,” said Al Sharyoufi. “Swimming is a valuable life skill as well as a great way to stay active and healthy. We look forward to serving the community and helping individuals of all ages become confident swimmers.”

Aqua-Tots Al Safa joins the existing Aqua-Tots locations in Al Malqa and Al Manar in Riyadh, further solidifying the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional swim instruction throughout Saudi Arabia. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools’ proven program is used to teach more than five million swim lessons worldwide every year.

Aqua-Tots Al Safa is now offering small group (4:1 ratio) swim lessons, including the highly requested Parent & Tot classes, the Special Needs Aquatic Program (S.N.A.P.), Fast Track, Swim Club and Swim Team. For more information about Aqua-Tots Al Safa or to enroll in swim lessons, please visit aquatots.com/al-safa.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 135 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

