Glendale, Ariz., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has brought its year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to the fast-growing community of Glendale!

In early 2023, the 5,600-square-foot facility opened at 18295 N. 83rd Ave., Ste. 110, inside Glendale Northwest and is now offering affordable group, semi-private, private and adult swim lessons. Additionally, every Aqua-Tots swim instructor has completed more than 40 hours of intensive in-water and classroom training along with CPR certification.

“We’re excited to move our amazing Peoria team to Glendale and offer a convenient location for the entire West Valley community,” said Aqua-Tots’ first-ever franchisee and Glendale operator Jamie Cartledge. “Our new Aqua-Tot’s facility is in an amazing location, and we can’t wait to spread our mission of saving lives by teaching people how to become safe and confident swimmers for life in our new home!”

Glendale’s first Aqua-Tots opened next to KTR Indoor Action Sports Playground, which offers people of all ages a place to come together and thrive at their own pace in a safe environment regardless of abilities. KTR was co-founded by Aqua-Tots Co-Founder Ron Sciarro and will be the ideal neighbor to Aqua-Tots for a one-stop spot for education and entertainment.

“It’s exciting to have an Aqua-Tots opening next to KTR, where we will become a dynamic duo of fun, safe and inclusive experiences for all,” Sciarro said. “Working with Jamie and her team is always a joy, and I’m confident that the families of Glendale will feel the same.”

To celebrate the new location, Aqua-Tots Glendale is offering families who enroll by the end of April an additional day of lessons each week free for the first month (value of $109). The swim school is open seven days a week and encourages families to enroll now before classes fill up for the busy summer season.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools consists of more than 130 locations worldwide, 12 of which are in the greater Phoenix area. The Aqua-Tots Swim Journey is comprised of eight levels of comprehensive curriculum that is tried, true and trusted all over the world. Each level is designed to build upon the next, taking each child on a journey toward becoming a safe and confident swimmer for life.

The Glendale team is currently hiring front desk team members and water safety instructors. Interested candidates can apply online at www.aqua-tots.com/employment. For more information about Aqua-Tots and to enroll in swim lessons, visit www.aqua-tots.com/glendale.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 130 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226 jacil@aqua-tots.com