The largest international swim school franchise bringing year-round swim lessons to families throughout Kent County, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce its newest location coming soon to Grand Rapids, Michigan. Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids will be located at 2458 28th Street SE, just one mile west of Woodland Mall, and is set to open its doors on August 1, 2023.

Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids’ state-of-the-art facility will span 8,500 square feet and will provide high-quality swim instruction to the local community. The school’s year-round, indoor, 90° pool will ensure a comfortable and enjoyable swimming experience for children of all ages, and with 20 changing rooms and a spacious viewing area, parents can comfortably observe their children’s lessons.

Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids is the seventeenth U.S. location for siblings Annette, Brian, Faraj and Patrick Tomina who also own locations in California and Florida. The group is also partnering with Grand Rapids resident and Aqua-Tots Portage franchisee, Rob Johnson. Having attended and graduated from Grand Valley State University, Johnson is deeply rooted in the region and was also actively involved in the purchase and relocation of the Grand Rapids Gold NBA G League franchise to Grand Rapids in 2014.

“Grand Rapids is an ideal fit for Aqua-Tots,” said Johnson. “It’s a vibrant and growing community with many young families, and because of its close proximity to open water, learning how to swim is even more important. We’re grateful to come alongside these families on their journey to safety and confidence around the water.”

Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids will offer a wide range of programs to cater to different swimming needs. These include small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) and private (1:1 ratio) lessons. They will also feature the Special Needs Aquatic Program, Fast Track, Swim Club, Swim Team and adult lessons. With such diverse options, Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids ensures that individuals of all ages and skill levels can find the right swimming program for them.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids is running a pre-opening promotion. Those who enroll before August 1 will receive an additional day each week free for the first month (a value of $109).

Aqua-Tots is also actively hiring swim instructors and guest service associates for its Grand Rapids location. Interested individuals can apply online at aqua-tots.com/grand-rapids/employment.

To learn more about Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids or to pre-enroll in lessons, visit aqua-tots.com/grand-rapids or call 616-213-0040.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 130 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226 jacil@aqua-tots.com