Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AquaBounty Technologies to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

AquaBounty Technologies to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

MAYNARD, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit being held on June 9-12, 2020.

AquaBounty management will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit
Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern time (11:10 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35133

Management’s presentation will be open to the public, but participation in the one-on-one investor meetings is by invitation only. In either case, advance registration is required. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact a conference representative at [email protected].

About AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is a commercial aquaculture company focused on improving efficiency, sustainability, and profitability, leveraging decades of biotechnology expertise to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada approved the Company’s AquAdvantage salmon as the first and only bioengineered animal protein for human consumption.

The Company’s AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification that results in more rapid growth during early development, resulting in a 70 percent increase in annual production output for AquAdvantage versus conventional Atlantic salmon. With aquaculture facilities located in Indiana and on Prince Edward Island, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution to marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information, please visit www.aquabounty.com.

Investor Relations

Greg Falesnik
Managing Director
MZ Group – MZ North America
(949) 385-6449  
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.