Leading aquaculture equipment market players include Cooke Aquaculture Inc. Aquaculture Equipment Ltd. Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd., Ewos Group Cermaq Group AS Nireus Aquaculture SA Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc. Aquatic Equipment & Design Inc amongst others.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Aquaculture Equipment Market size will surpass USD 247 billion by 2032, according to the recent report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable seafood. With the surge in worldwide population, there has also been a rise in awareness about the health benefits of seafood. With traditional fishing practices facing challenges due to overfishing and environmental concerns, aquaculture has emerged as a viable solution to meet the growing demand for seafood while preserving marine ecosystems. Moreover, widespread adoption of advanced aquaculture technologies, such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and aquaponics, is also shaping the market outlook.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5627

Increasing adoption of water temperature control device to maintain optimal temperature

The aquaculture equipment market share from water temperature control device segment will grow notably during 2023-2032, owing to the vital role of equipment in creating and maintaining a conducive environment for the growth and health of farmed species. It offers precise temperature control, ensuring that the water remains within the desired range to promote optimal metabolic functions, immune responses, and overall well-being of the aquaculture species. The ability to mimic the natural habitat of the species being cultivated will support the product uptake.

High-quality fish stock from fish hatcheries

The industry size from fish hatcheries sector will expand by 2023. Fish hatcheries are responsible for the production and supply of juvenile fish or fry for grow-out operations. They make use of equipment, such as egg incubators, hatchery tanks, larval rearing systems, feeding systems, water treatment systems, and monitoring devices for controlled environments, optimal feeding conditions, and proper water quality management to ensure the healthy development and survival of fish fry. Increasing demand for high-quality & genetically superior fish stock, along with the focus on sustainable aquaculture practices is driving the business growth.

State-of-the-art production facilities to fuel Europe industry expansion

Europe aquaculture equipment market size will record a considerable growth between 2023 and 2032. The region is known for its strong focus on sustainable practices and the production of high-quality seafood. It has advanced aquaculture technologies, state-of-the-art production facilities, and a well-developed infrastructure. In recent years, there is a shift towards innovative and efficient aquaculture systems, including recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and offshore aquaculture, to ensure sustainable production, reduced environmental impact, and improved resource utilization. Increasing demand for seafood, declining wild fish stocks, and implementation of strict regulations regarding seafood imports will boost the product sales in Europe.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5627

Aquaculture Equipment Industry Players

Nireus Aquaculture SA, Aquatic Equipment & Design Inc., Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Luxsolis Inc. Aquanetix Ltd., Aquabio Ltd., Fusion Marine Ltd., and The Kingfish Company NV among others.

Aquaculture Equipment Industry News

In November 2022, AKVA Group, a global leader aquaculture solutions & services, announced a partnership with Northern Lights Salmon as well as Sørrollnesfisk to do a trial for new-age net pen concept that will give water access to salmon from below the lice belt. The project is favored by Environmental Technology Scheme of Innovation Norway.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Aquaculture equipment market industry 360° synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 End Use trends

Chapter 3 Aquaculture Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 COVID-19 impact on world economy

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3 Regulatory Landscape

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Growing aquaculture industry

3.6.1.2 Government initiatives and investments done by private companies

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High cost involved in maintenance

3.7 Innovation and sustainability

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

3.11 COVID-19 impact on market Aquaculture equipment market

3.12 Russia-Ukraine war impact on Aquaculture equipment market

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse related reports:

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size By Type (Mixers, Slicers, Sheeters & Molders, Ovens & Proofers), By Application (Bread, Pastry, Pizza, Croissant, Flatbread, Pie/Quiche, Biscuit, Tortilla) & Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/bakery-processing-equipment-market

Material Handling Equipment Market Size By Product (Storage & Handling Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Bulk Material Handling Equipment, Robotics, Automated Storage & Retrieval System), Application, Type & Global Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/material-handling-equipment-market

Positive Displacement Blowers Market Size By Product (Twin Lobe, Tri-lobe), By End-user (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Packaging, Industrial, Aquaculture, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power Generation) & Global Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/positive-displacement-blowers-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com