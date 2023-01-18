Aquaculture Vaccines Industry is anticipated to register 7.5 % CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to surging prevalence of bacterial and viral infections and rising adoption of aquaculture vaccines over antibiotics

Aquaculture vaccines market value is projected to cross USD 444.5 million by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A surge in the rate of global aquaculture production will positively influence the aquaculture vaccines market. With an increasing demand for seafood and canned fish products, aquaculture activities have witnessed tremendous growth. Growing consumer inclination towards seafood can be attributed to their high nutritional content and positive health impact. Due to increasing pressure on the fish farming sector, aquaculture vaccine developers to observe a rise in progress for effective solutions to prevent bacterial and viral infections.

Increasing number of R&D activities to fuel production of live vaccines

Aquaculture vaccines market share from live vaccines is estimated to register over 7% CAGR till 2032. Live vaccines consist of live bacteria and viruses with a relatively lower level of severity in fish species. Increasing popularity of live vaccines can be attributed to their ability to induce mucosal immunity and humoral & cell-mediated antibodies, which help boost immune response in fish. Extensive R&D initiatives and studies are being conducted to leverage the multiple benefits associated with live vaccines such as clear genetic composition, cost-effective production, and ease of culturing.

Growing mass-vaccination requirements in fisheries to propel demand for immersion vaccines

Immersion vaccines showcase superior efficiency where mass vaccination is required. They reduce the stress on fish and minimize the risks that vaccination teams are exposed to. Immersion vaccines bring the immune cells present in the fills and skin of fish in contact with antigens, thus stimulating antibody production and protecting fish from potential infections. Fishing farmers are increasingly using immersion vaccines as a means to induce a greater immune response in fish species to benefit from procedural ease.

Rise in bacterial infections in fishes to drive the development of anti-bacterial vaccines

Rising prevalence of bacterial infections is a critical challenge in the aquaculture sector. Growing concerns associated with bacterial infections in fish species and favorable regulations helping to mitigate the spread of diseases are attracting significant investments from private as well as public entities.

Surging consumption of salmon to increase the need for aquaculture vaccines

Rising consumption of farmed salmon will proliferate the product demand. Nearly 70% of the globally consumed salmon is farmed. Moreover, the ban on the sale of antibiotics intended for aquaculture use is encouraging fish farmers to switch to high-value aquaculture vaccines. Furthermore, growing consumption of fish as a source of protein is imposing immense pressure on fishers and wild fish reserves, boosting salmon production worldwide.

Large-scale tilapia production to expand APAC aquaculture vaccines industry

Asia Pacific aquaculture vaccines market value is anticipated to exhibit a 9% CAGR during the forecast timeline. A tremendous rise in tilapia production in APAC countries such as Indonesia, China, Thailand, and the Philippines will augment business expansion in the region. Ongoing R&D activities are focusing the development and commercialization of novel vaccines. Multiple governments in the region are investing heavily in the aquaculture sector to strengthen the output of fisheries.

Strategic acquisitions to boost aquaculture vaccines industry outlook

Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., HIPRA, Tecnovax, Virbac, Veterquimica S.A, Nisseiken Co. Ltd., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Vaxxinova International BV, Kyoto Biken Laboratories, Inc. are some of the leading companies in the aquaculture vaccines market.

