Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AQUADOGE- the New Cryptocurrency Listing on PancakeSwap with $15,000 giveaway every 2 Weeks

AQUADOGE- the New Cryptocurrency Listing on PancakeSwap with $15,000 giveaway every 2 Weeks

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Los Angeles, California, July 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The DeFi altcoin space has absolutely exploded in recent months following the exponential growth of DOGECOIN. In fact, some investors still seem to be kicking themselves for missing out on what may have been the financial play of the year. However, returns like those experienced by DOGECOIN holders are commonplace in the Decentralized Finance industry, and AquaDoge has definitely risen to the top of retail investors’ watchlists.

AquaDoge is proud to announce its listing on PancakeSwap on August 11th, and will also host its first treasure chest giveaway shortly after. And details can be found on official telegram.

Reasons why AquaDoge has set itself in best possible manner.

1. Meme, Utility, and Charity It’s safe to say the power of memes or meme coins for that matter cannot be underestimated since the rise of Doge. AquaDoge brings features to the table that other Coins lacked, like utility and function.

AquaDoge rewards it’s holders with 3% redistribution, and rewards the environment with 3% Charity taxes. This means for every transaction, AquaDoge gives a percentage to its holders, and another percentage to Ocean charities.

2. $15,000 Given Away Every 2 Weeks (or sooner) With most crypto currencies, investors can only make a return if the price increases, meaning there consistently has to be more buyers than sellers at all times. AquaDoge, however, features a unique and never seen before ‘Treasure Chest’ function in its contract code. The Treasure Chest sets aside 5% of every transaction into a separate wallet. Upon reaching its capacity of 100 BNB, 50% is verifiably donated to a charity and 50% will be given away to lucky token holder.

Being a community propelled token, AquaDoge will utilize voting polls to decide how many winners there will be, as well as requirements to enter the giveaways. That being said, the developers have stated that 2 weeks is a generous time frame as to when the 5% transactions would amount to 50 BNB. It could be more or less, but based on the aggressive marketing plans they have in place, they expect the treasure chest to fill up every few days. That means roughly $15,000 given away every few days!

3. Safety and Security In recent months, rug pulls and pump and dumps have tainted the name of the cryptocurrency DeFi space. While incredible returns are paramount to any investor’s decision to invest in any crypto-asset, safety and security are always the forefront of making any sort of return at all. AquaDoge will have its LP locked for 10 years, is in the process of receiving a verified TechRate audit, and the developers will not hold any tokens, aside from a 3% Dev wallet.

While Dev wallets are often the subject of heavy scrutiny, the developers of AquaDoge have mentioned that they incentivize the developers to keep working and growing the hype and awareness around the community. Usually, the tokens that rug seem to be the ones that promise no dev wallets or involvement. All in all, this token puts the safety and security of its holding investors first, as is necessary to provide ease of mind and buyer confidence for any tradable currency.

How To Invest

While AquaDoge has not officially launched yet, its presale will be open soon for investors to get in early, and they expect it to fill up fast! Updates will be posted on the AquaDoge website, https://www.aquadoge.net as well as in their community Telegram, https://t.me/aquadogecommunity for investors to easily stay up to date.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AquaDoge1

Telegram Group: https://t.me/aquadogecommunity

Media contact

Company: AquaDoge

Contact Name: Kenny Johnson

E-mail: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.