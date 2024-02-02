Ongoing research focuses on additives with functional benefits, addressing specific nutritional and health requirements for aquaculture species.

Wilmington, Delaware, United Stat, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global aquafeed additives market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for aquafeed additives is estimated to reach US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2031.

A prominent driver is the exploration of alternative protein sources. As the aquaculture, industry seeks sustainable alternatives to traditional protein ingredients, researchers and companies are delving into novel protein-rich additives derived from insects, microorganisms, and plant-based sources.

Request Sample PDF Copy of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40730

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

DuPont

Kemin Industries Inc.

Adisseo

Aker Biomarine

Calanus AS

Norel S.A.

Alltech

Diana Group

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

Delacon

Nouryon

Biorigin

Lallemand Inc.

Olmix Group

Inve Aquaculture

Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Microbiome modulation is emerging as an influential driver. Understanding the gut microbiota of aquatic species and developing additives that positively influence digestive health and nutrient absorption is gaining prominence. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for probiotics, prebiotics, and other microbiome-targeted additives.

The integration of precision aquaculture technologies is reshaping the industry. From smart feeding systems to real-time monitoring, the adoption of precision technologies optimizes feed utilization and health management, driving the demand for specialized aquafeed additives.

Aquafeed additives with immunostimulatory properties represent a significant driver. With a growing recognition of the importance of immune health in aquaculture, additives that enhance the innate immune response of aquatic species are gaining traction, contributing to disease resistance and overall well-being.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Prebiotics emerge as a leading type segment in the aquafeed additives market , fostering gut health and enhancing overall digestive efficiency in aquaculture.

, fostering gut health and enhancing overall digestive efficiency in aquaculture. Animal sources dominate the aquafeed additives market , providing essential nutrients for optimal growth and health in farmed fish.

, providing essential nutrients for optimal growth and health in farmed fish. Marine shrimp takes the lead in the aquafeed additives market, with a focus on enhancing growth, health, and sustainability in aquaculture.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=40730

Aquafeed Additives Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing emphasis on environmentally friendly aquaculture fuels demand for additives supporting sustainable and responsible fish farming.

Increasing focus on fortified aquafeed additives to enhance the nutritional value of fish and improve overall growth and health.

Consumer demand for ethically sourced and nutritionally enriched seafood drives innovation in aquafeed formulations and additives.

Ongoing research and development efforts lead to the introduction of advanced additives, leveraging technology for improved feed efficiency and disease resistance in aquaculture.

The expanding aquaculture industry, particularly in Asia-Pacific, drives the demand for high-quality aquafeed additives, presenting growth opportunities for market players.

Global Aquafeed Additives Market: Regional Profile

In the aquafeed additives market, North America stands as a key player, boasting a robust aquaculture industry. The region is characterized by leading companies like Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Company, which contribute to the market’s growth with innovative additives.

stands as a key player, boasting a robust aquaculture industry. The region is characterized by leading companies like Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Company, which contribute to the market’s growth with innovative additives. Western Europe is a significant contributor to the global aquafeed additives market, with a strong emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly aquaculture practices. Countries like Norway and Spain are pivotal in the industry, hosting major players like BioMar and Nutreco. The region’s commitment to responsible aquaculture aligns with the rising consumer demand for ethically sourced seafood.

to the global aquafeed additives market, with a strong emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly aquaculture practices. Countries like Norway and Spain are pivotal in the industry, hosting major players like BioMar and Nutreco. The region’s commitment to responsible aquaculture aligns with the rising consumer demand for ethically sourced seafood. The South Asia & Pacific region is emerging as a key player in the aquafeed additives market, driven by the expanding aquaculture industry in countries like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Rising disposable incomes and increased awareness of the nutritional benefits of seafood contribute to the growing demand for high-quality aquafeed.

Aquafeed Additives Market: Competitive Landscape

The aquafeed additives market is characterized by intense competition, with key players vying for market share. Companies like Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Alltech dominate with extensive product portfolios, emphasizing sustainable and high-performance additives. Emerging players such as Norel Animal Nutrition and Biomin are gaining traction, introducing innovative formulations.

The industry is propelled by a rising focus on aquaculture sustainability, driving continuous research and development. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are prevalent, reflecting the dynamic nature of the market as companies strive to meet the evolving demands for efficient, eco-friendly, and nutritionally enriched aquafeed solutions.

Product Portfolio

Calanus AS specializes in sustainable harvesting of Calanus finmarchicus, a tiny crustacean rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Their innovative marine ingredients support human and animal health, offering nutritional solutions derived from the pristine waters of the North Atlantic.

in sustainable harvesting of Calanus finmarchicus, a tiny crustacean rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Their innovative marine ingredients support human and animal health, offering nutritional solutions derived from the pristine waters of the North Atlantic. Norel S.A. is a global leader in animal nutrition, providing cutting-edge feed additives and health solutions. With a focus on innovation, Norel enhances animal performance, welfare, and product quality, contributing to sustainable and efficient farming practices worldwide.

Aquafeed Additives Market: Key Segments

By Type

Amino Acids

Antioxidants

Antibiotics

Anti-parasitics

Palatants

Essential Oils & Natural Extracts

Minerals

Prebiotics

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

By Source

Plant

Animal

Microorganism

By Application

Carp

Marine Shrimp

Tilapia

Catfish

Salmon

Seabass

Rainbow Trout

Grouper

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40730<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Mechanically Separated Meat Market – The global market for mechanically separated meat is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 369.3 Mn by the end of 2032

Pet Food Market – Pet Food market is expected to reach US$ 1.06 Bn by the end of 2032 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2032

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]