Management Presentation to be webcast live on November 21, 2023 at 2:30PM CET/8:30AM Eastern Standard Time

ARCO, Italy, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aquafil SpA (ECNLF:OTCQX – ECNL:IM), based in Arco (TN) Italy, pioneer of circular economy, today announced that it will be hosting a Presentation, “Main Goals & Financial Targets 2023 – 2025,” on November 21, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time. The event will take place live at Palazzo Giureconsulti – Piazza dei Mercanti, 2, 20123 Milan. For those unable to attend, the Presentation is being webcast. You can register to receive the link for the connection by completing this form or access the presentation in a listen/watch only mode on YouTube.

A replay will be available after the end of the Presentation through November 28, 2023. The replay can be accessed here.

About Aquafil SpA

Since 1965, the Aquafil Group has been a pioneer of the circular economy and a landmark in terms of quality and product innovation for Italy and the globe. We primarily manufacture Nylon 6 fibers and polymers but also Nylon 6.6 and Dryarn. Our flagship product is ECONYL® nylon, which revolutionizes the world of synthetic fibers through a closed-loop model.

Today, Aquafil remains a leader in the research of new production systems for sustainable development.

IR Contact in the U.S.

Joe Hassett

joeh@gregoryfca.com

610-787-0464 (Cell)

Attachment

Aquafil Announces Main Goals Presentation

CONTACT: Joe Hassett joeh@gregoryfca.com 610-787-0464