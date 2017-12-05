Breaking News
Home / Top News / Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. Names New Board Member Alison Smith

Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. Names New Board Member Alison Smith

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

CORNELIUS, N.C., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc (OTC:AQFH) (Parent Company to Aquesta Bank and stock symbol of AQFH) is pleased to announce the election of Alison Smith as its newest Board of Directors member effective January 1, 2018.

Alison has over thirty-five years experience in the financial services industry.  She has worked as an investment and international banker in both London and the United States.   She achieved her Chartered Financial Analyst CFA accreditation in 1988 and is certified in Entity and Intangible Valuation.  She has also served on several bank holding company boards – including most recently ASB Bancorp (Parent to Ashville Savings Bank) and Yadkin Financial Corp (Parent to Yadkin Bank).  There she served on Audit, Asset and Liability, and Strategic Planning Committees.

Alison has provided independent merger and acquisition analysis and post-merger valuation through her company, Smith Capital, Inc. since 1995. Prior to that she was an investment banker at Interstate/Johnson Lane specializing in financial institutions, and a banker at Nationsbank.

Jim Engel, President and CEO, said, “We are fortunate to have Alison join the Aquesta board with her extensive financial analysis and strategic assessment experience.  As the banking market continues to evolve, we believe Alison can help Aquesta achieve its strategic plan of being the best community bank in the markets we serve.”  Regarding her addition to Aquesta’s board, Smith said, “It is a true honor to become a member of the board and I’m looking forward to working alongside the leadership team at Aquesta.”

Alison lives in Charlotte with her husband and enjoys poring over detailed financial statements when not swimming or running half marathons and listening to opera.

Aquesta Bank is the largest Community Bank headquartered in Mecklenburg County and provides full service commercial banking from its headquarters in Cornelius, North Carolina about 15 miles north of Charlotte along with its 7 full service locations.   Aquesta Insurance Services, Inc. offers property, casualty and health insurance products as an independent agency. Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company to its wholly owned subsidiaries, Aquesta Bank and Aquesta Insurance Services, Inc.  Aquesta Financial Holdings Inc. common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on OTC under the symbol “AQFH”.

For more information on Aquesta Bank, please contact Jim Engel, CEO and President. at (704) 439-4343 or visit our website at www.aquesta.com.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.