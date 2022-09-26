Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aquila enters Latin American fintech ecosystem through platform acquisition of Neosoft

Aquila enters Latin American fintech ecosystem through platform acquisition of Neosoft

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aquila today announced the acquisition of Asesorias Computacionales Neosoft SpA. (“Neosoft”), comprehensive regulatory reporting and compliance management system for banks and financial institutions across Chile and Latin America.

Started in 1993 and headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Neosoft is a category-leading provider of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) solutions through its flagship products “SIGIR” and “SGN”. Neosoft offers unmatched financial regulatory knowledge and proprietary back-end technology to help its customers comply timely and accurately with the complex requirements of federal banking authorities.

“We’re delighted to forge a lasting partnership with Neosoft and become a true contributor to the Latin American fintech ecosystem,” stated Daniel Lee, CEO of Aquila. “Aquila pledges to preserve Neosoft’s founding legacy and values that made them exceptional in the first place. Neosoft prides itself on technical expertise and excellent industry reputation. This is a one-of-a-kind platform acquisition that will open doors to the rest of Latin America as we seek to invest further into the region.”

Erwin Piwonka, CEO of Neosoft said, “The decision to unite with Aquila is a key milestone for the company. It is an impetus for growth, leveraging Aquila’s network to adopt new technologies, enhance our product offering and develop new commercial opportunities throughout LATAM. The leadership team at Neosoft is thrilled to find a permanent home for our clients and employees.”

Neosoft will continue to support its customers and partners as an autonomous business unit of Aquila.

About Neosoft

Neosoft is a prominent fintech company headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Established in 1993 by Erwin Piwonka, the company brings together highly qualified group of subject matter experts at the intersection of technology and banking regulations. For the last 30 years, Neosoft has delivered consistent track record for the customers and commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and innovation. For more information: www.neosoft.cl

About Aquila

Aquila backs category leaders across software. With global institutional reach throughout media, finance, government, real estate and education, Aquila exists to help software operators build lasting companies through permanent capital. Aquila is a division within Vela Software, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. For more information: www.aquilasw.com

Contact:

Richard Hyun
Vice President, Corporate Development
rhyun@aquilasw.com

Sergio Yruegas
Corporate Development Lead, LATAM
syruegas@aquilasw.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.