Albuquerque, NM, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce it now offers DPlot, the leading graphing and data visualization software tool for scientists, engineers, researchers, or anyone else who is interested in plotting complex data.

DPlot displays and manipulates one-, two-, three- and four-dimensional data from a variety of sources in many different formats. While geared towards scientists, engineers, and other technical fields, DPlot’s straightforward interface will appeal to anybody interested in creating X-Y plots or contour plots of 3D data.

With DPlot, ARA provides even more comprehensive graphic and data visualization services to our customers. Some key features of DPlot include:

Generate curves from equations with support for conditional formulas or from one or more existing curves

Support for a background image for your 2D plots

Bar charts

Box-and-whisker plots and dot graphs for one or more groups of 1D data

Multiple independent or dependent scales

Bubble plots

Vector plots

Fill between 2 curves, fill the area formed by closing a curve, or fill from a curve to a specified Y value. Choose from seven pre-defined fill patterns or create a custom pattern

3D scatter plots, with up to 100 data sets and colors based on Z value or data set

And much more

Visit https://www.ara.com/dplot/ to learn more and purchase DPlot today.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

