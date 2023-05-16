ARA GEOINT Solutions ARA’s team develops leading-edge equipment and solutions to augment 3D data and build the next generation of the metaverse.

Albuquerque, NM, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is a 100% employee-owned international research and engineering company that provides innovative solutions to the edge with technologies and capabilities that are proven to make a difference, from competition through conflict. ARA will be showcasing some of our leading-edge technologies at the 2023 GEOINT Symposium.

Hosted by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), the 2023 GEOINT Symposium will bring together geospatial intelligence professionals from government, military, industry, and academia.

The 2023 GEOINT Symposium is themed “GEOINT: From Maps to Metaverse.” With the combined skills of advanced engineering capabilities and longstanding military experience, ARA’s team develops leading-edge equipment and solutions to augment 3D data and build the next generation of the metaverse.

Visit ARA booth 126 to learn about our broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, including advanced GEOINT data and AR and VR solutions for mission planning and tactical situational awareness.

At the 2023 GEOINT Symposium, ARA will be displaying:

AMP Streamlines government acquisitions

Landform Engine Turns satellite imagery into 3D content

MUSIC Conflates Landform Engine’s 3D content with drone-collected data

ASCEND Conflates disparate datasets into a cohesive 3D model

VR-TAK Immerses users in 3D and meta-data in VR Delivers to the tactical edge via TAK ecosystem

Tactical Edge Nodes Delivers 3D data to the tactical edge Brings the power of the Metaverse to the front line



ARA’s Jeff Lyons will also be presenting a Lightning Talk at USGIF’s 2023 GEOINT Symposium Innovation Hub. His talk, titled, “Faster GEOINT Acquisitions = Faster GEOINT” will be Monday, May 22, 3:15 – 3:20 p.m. CT.

Visit ARA to see hands-on demonstrations, meet with technical experts, and further explore cutting edge capabilities.

Come See Us

2023 GEOINT Symposium

Booth 126

May 21-24

St. Louis, Missouri

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,700 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

