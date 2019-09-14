Arab coalition says it will counter threats to Saudi assets, oil supplies

A Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi group said it was investigating drone attacks against Saudi oil plants on Saturday that were claimed by the Houthis, and would confront “terrorist” threats to global energy security.
