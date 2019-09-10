Arab League calls Netanyahu plan to annex West Bank areas ‘aggression’

Arab foreign ministers condemned a plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex parts of the occupied West Bank as “aggression” undermining any chances of a peace settlement with the Palestinians.
