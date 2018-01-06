Arab League to lobby U.N. to recognize Palestinian state

AMMAN (Reuters) – Arab states will soon embark on a diplomatic drive to persuade the United Nations to recognize a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on territory captured by Israel in the 1967 war, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.
