Arabella Advisors Announces Acquisition of Kiwi Partners

Washington, DC, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arabella Advisors today announced the acquisition of Kiwi Partners, a New York-based firm that provides support in the form of nonprofit accounting, HR, and consulting services to a wide variety of nonprofit organizations. As a result of the acquisition, which was formally completed last night, Arabella Advisors is positioned to deepen its capacity, enabling both new and existing partners to operate in ways that are more efficient, effective, and equitable in the future.

Moving forward, Kiwi will continue to operate as a separate business unit within Arabella Advisors, and the Kiwi team will continue to grow its business and impact with support from Arabella. At the same time, the two teams will combine expertise and resources to strengthen the infrastructure of the social sector, build capacity, and ultimately help their partners achieve better results.

Leaders from both firms announced that there will be no workforce or staffing changes at either entity as a result of the union. Rather, Arabella, with the addition of Kiwi Partners, will expand each entity’s collective capacity in ways that allow both to further develop their operations in order to best serve their nonprofit partners.

“We could not be more thrilled to be announcing this news,” said Rick Cruz, Arabella Advisors’ President and CEO. “Over the years, the Arabella team has come to understand that effective nonprofit operations are absolutely critical to enabling, accelerating, and amplifying the impact of all sorts of philanthropic work. The team at Kiwi Partners has been helping nonprofit organizations overcome challenges and operate effectively for more than 24 years. Complementing Arabella’s existing expertise and capacity with Kiwi’s skills and strengths through this investment was a no brainer. It’s a win for everyone involved, including Arabella’s and Kiwi’s nonprofit partners who will benefit from the combined expertise of our teams.”

“Kiwi Partners has found a fantastic home,” added Jacquie Holmes, Kiwi’s President. “In recent years, we have had the pleasure of getting to know the Arabella team as we have worked together to ensure partners of each firm had the support they needed. We have always been impressed by their professionalism, their expertise, and most importantly, their alignment with our purpose, which is helping society become a better place through service to the nonprofit community. This joining of forces could not come at a better time as both of our teams have recently experienced rapid growth. We are excited about our future together.”

Kiwi Partners has been in business for more than 24 years and has been entrusted by more than 800 clients across the nonprofit sector. The firm has established itself as a leading provider of nonprofit accounting, HR, and consulting services.

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations.

Arabella Advisors is proud to be a certified B Corporation, a Great Place to Work, and a two-time winner of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.

