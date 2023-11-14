The company, a certified B Corporation, continues to build on its mission to enable clients to achieve more social and environmental impact.

Washington, DC, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arabella Advisors announced today that Himesh Bhise has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Effective November 14, 2023, Bhise will take over as Arabella’s CEO and join the firm’s Board of Directors. He will work closely with Arabella’s existing leadership team to position the certified B Corporation to continue to deliver against its social-impact and business goals.

“Arabella is uniquely positioned to enable unparalleled social impact by providing best-in-class services and support to help our clients use their philanthropic resources more efficiently, effectively, and equitably,” said Jen Steans, Chair of Arabella’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to welcome Himesh Bhise as the company’s new CEO. His leadership will further unleash the talent and potential of the Arabella team—an extraordinarily talented group of people who are deeply committed to serving the social sector—while building the business to meet the future needs of our clients, our sector, and our society.”

Bhise is an experienced, results-driven, collaborative, and values-aligned CEO with over 25 years of leadership experience that spans software, media, and professional services businesses at companies such as Synacor, Comcast, and AOL. He was a leader in the Telecom practice at McKinsey & Company, and began his career at the World Game Institute, a nonprofit education organization.

He has successfully scaled several businesses, and brings extensive expertise in go-to-market, product management, operating excellence, and M&A. He is committed to client success, building strong teams, generating sustainable value, and social impact. He serves on the Technology Board of Temple University, the Board of TiE Philadelphia, and as a volunteer with several organizations in the autism community.

“The opportunity to lead the remarkable team at Arabella Advisors is both humbling and inspiring,” said Bhise. “Arabella has a legacy of innovative leadership and a pioneering spirit in serving clients across the social sector. I’m incredibly excited to work with our team and our clients to build a sustainable and successful platform that achieves our full potential and drives unprecedented impact for society.”

“Himesh has displayed authentic curiosity and a genuine excitement about the opportunity to support Arabella as we further ourselves as leaders in the social sector,” said Mark Willford, who has been serving as Interim CEO of Arabella since July of this year. “His personal qualities as a leader are exceptional, and his track record of building operational excellence and driving client success will perfectly complement our team’s existing expertise and strengths.”

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic efforts more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations.

Arabella Advisors is proud to be a certified B Corporation, a Great Place to Work, and a two-time winner of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.

