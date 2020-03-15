Aramco to cut capital spending over coronavirus; 2019 profits plunge

Saudi Aramco on Sunday said it plans to cut capital spending in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and also posted a plunge in profit for last year, missing forecasts in its first earnings announcement as a listed company.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Despite coronavirus restrictions, French vote in local elections - March 15, 2020
- French local election participation down 5% by lunchtime versus 2014 - March 15, 2020
- Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 724, says health official - March 15, 2020