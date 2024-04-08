Pathfinder ARA’s Unattended Ground Sensors Now Available on TAK

Randolph, Vt., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) announced today the launch of Pathfinder on the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK). Pathfinder is a wireless, unattended ground sensor designed to provide an early warning of trespassing. The TAK integration features an upgraded user interface (UI) making it easier to emplace and manage sensors anywhere in the world. Pathfinder will be on display with other ARA technologies at FIDAE 2024 in Santiago, Chile, April 9 – 14, 2024.

“This is a significant leap forward for current and future Pathfinder users,” said ARA Senior Business Development Manager Col. Ian Dinesen, USAF (Ret.). “The proliferation of TAK beyond the military to civilian government agencies and commercial sectors made it clear we needed to expand our offering to meet customer needs. We are excited to bring a new capability to users.”

The origins of Pathfinder date back to the early 2000s when the U.S. Army procured more than 50,000 Pathfinder sensors (legacy “E-UGS”) for operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Pathfinder was later commercialized and upgraded with advanced algorithms to increase efficacy of detection and reduce false alarm rates. Latest features include:

Precision drop placement on a map

Line-of-sight heatmap to evaluate potential transmission risks

Color coded sensor status

Creating teams and sectors

Sensor history

Integration with ARA’s augmented reality technology, ARC4

Pathfinder is currently fielded globally by militaries, government agencies, and commercial clients.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

